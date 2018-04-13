Glass Mat Market 2018 Key Players, Growth Drivers, Trends & Opportunities

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Glass Mat Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 101 Pages with Detailed Analysis

Description:

This report studies Glass Mat in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/global-glass-mat-market-professional-survey-report-2018

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

OWENS CORNING

JUSHI GROUP CO., LTD.

CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

BINANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

SAINT-GOBAIN

TAIWAN GLASS IND CORP.

Nipon Electric Glass

CHINA BEIHAI FIBERGLASS CO., LTD

SUPERIOR COMPOSITES CO., LLC

JIANGSU CHANGHAI COMPOSITE MATERIALS CO., LTD.

JOHNS MANVILLE GMBH

Central Glass

HUNTINGDON FIBERGLASS PRODUCTS, LLC

KROSGLASS S.A.

SISECAM

EASTERN INDUSTRIAL COMPANY (EICO)

JIANGSU JIUDING NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD

P-D GLASSEIDEN GMBH

TEXAS FIBERGLASS GROUP

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chopped Strand

Continuous Filament

By Application, the market can be split into

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Chemical

Marine

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Continued……

Get Complete Report @ https://www.reportsandinsights.com/reports/global-glass-mat-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Glass Mat Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Glass Mat

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Glass Mat

1.1.1 Definition of Glass Mat

1.1.2 Specifications of Glass Mat

1.2 Classification of Glass Mat

1.2.1 Chopped Strand

1.2.2 Continuous Filament

1.3 Applications of Glass Mat

1.3.1 Construction & Infrastructure

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Industrial & Chemical

1.3.4 Marine

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Glass Mat

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Glass Mat

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Mat

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Glass Mat

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Glass Mat

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Glass Mat Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Glass Mat Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Glass Mat Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Glass Mat Major Manufacturers in 2017

4 Global Glass Mat Overall Market Overview

4.1 2013-2018E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018E Global Glass Mat Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2017 Glass Mat Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2013-2018E Global Glass Mat Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2017 Glass Mat Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2013-2018E Global Glass Mat Sales Price

4.4.2 2017 Glass Mat Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

………..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

Reports and Insights

sales@reportsandinsights.com

www.reportsandinsights.com

Ph: +1 424 2554 365 (US)