Expert Financial Recruitment Services Available at Kennedy Pearce

Kennedy Pearce, a London-based consultancy agency, offers recruitment services for the financial sector. The company uses a tailored approach to find the right candidates for its list of vacancies.

[London, 13/4/2018] – Kennedy Pearce offers a gateway to multiple job opportunities in the finance sector. The London-based consultancy and recruitment agency offers an innovative approach to recruitment, scouting the most talented and qualified professionals for various specialisations in finance and accounting.

Tailored to the Needs of the Company and the Applicant

Kennedy Pearce offers a bespoke approach to recruitment needs, with the help of technology and personalised service. Rather than a ‘one-size-fits-all’ method, processes are designed to fit the requirements and needs of both client and applicant.

The service extends to both temporary and permanent positions encompassing a broad range of specialisations, from banking and brokerage to insurance services.

Connecting Through a Wide Network

Kennedy Pearce offers a broad range of talents across the financial sector. The company handles all levels of hiring and helps applicants gain a thorough understanding of the organisation’s needs and requirements.

Through multiple partnerships and contacts with established partners in the industry, Kennedy Pearce is able to tailor its services to provide the best candidates for clients.

Kennedy Pearce has established long-term connections across the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East. This network empowers the company to forge connections between applicants and leading financial institutions and niche firms.

Finance Roles Offered

Some financial roles Kennedy Pearce offers include:

● Finance Director/CFO

● Financial Controller

● Finance Analyst

● Head of Finance

● Finance Manager

● Systems Accountant

● Financial Accountant

Kennedy Peace understands that the profession is filled with complexities. To overcome these challenges, the company is committed to providing comprehensive assistance, connecting people, delivering innovative services, and striving to fulfil client and candidate expectations.

About Kennedy Pearce

Kennedy Pearce is a London-based consulting and recruitment agency offering personalised recruitment strategies in Finance and Accounting, Human Resources and Executive Support, and Professional Services. Through its recruitment process and a wide network of partnerships, the agency has effectively found the best candidates to meet the client’s specific requirements.

For more information, visit http://www.kennedypearce.com.