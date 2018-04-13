Enterprise Key Management Market Prognosticated To Accrue With a Whooping CAGR by 2023

Enterprise Key Management Global Market – Overview

Global Enterprise Key Management Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

The global Enterprise Key Management Market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the decrease in overall costs of ownership of security and maximized operational efficiency. Growing need to prevent loss of high profile data and other compliance issues is another factor responsible for driving the growth of enterprise key management market. Moreover, increase in number of data breaches and loss of confidential data has majorly led to the implementation of advanced security solutions across various industry verticals.

With the advent of IoT and Big data, there has been a considerable rise in the amount of data being produced and this could be one opportunity which could act as a major driver in the growth of enterprise key management market. Also, the gradual shift of enterprises and organizations to provide digital services is another factor driving the market growth. Technological advancements have played a major role in the development of enterprise key management market. Steep increase in the adoption of enterprise key management solutions owing to its operational efficiency is majorly driving the growth of enterprise key management market. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Gemalto NV, and RSA Security LLC are the major investors in the enterprise key management market.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Gemalto NV (Netherland), RSA Security LLC (U.S.), Thales e-Security, Inc. (France), Sun Microsystems, Inc. (U.S.), Virtucript, LLC (U.S.), Venafi, Inc. (U.S.) and Oracle Corporation (U.S.) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Enterprise Key Management Market.

Industry News

March 2018 – RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle has introduced advanced analytics capabilities in order to help organizations mitigate risks associated with user access. This will help in reducing overall identity risks for customers and offer workflow enhancements.

March 2018 – Equinix has enhanced its global platform with new cloud security services to manage encryption keys. This will help in simplifying data protection across any cloud or destination. The cloud security service leverages Equinix’s globally interconnected platform of more than 190 International Business Exchange data centers in 48 markets in order to securely host encryption keys separate from the data located across networks and hybrid environments but in close proximity too.

The global The Enterprise Key Management Market is expected to grow at USD ~$2,565 Million by 2023, at ~18.3% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Enterprise Key Management Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of enterprise key management appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the enterprise key management market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., RSA Security LLC, Sun Microsystems, Inc., Virtucript, LLC, Venafi, Inc. and Oracle Corporation among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the technological advancements and increasing data security challenges and growing need to meet the strict compliance regulations in the region. Enterprise key management market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 owing to growing population and increased deployment of data security and compliance management solutions in China, Japan, and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for enterprise key management is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

