Dr Natural Healing Helps Children Cope with Asthma through Its Natural Treatment

[Milford, 4/13/2018] – Dr Natural Healing helps children breathe better by offering helpful and low-cost over-the-counter (OTC) products. As research shows that children are becoming more vulnerable to developing asthma and allergies, the need for effective natural treatments is greater than ever. These alternative treatments can, in turn, help kids relieve asthma symptoms while strengthening the immune function.

A New Trigger for Asthma among Kids

The rate of children with allergies and asthma has increased steadily over the past few decades. A study published in JAMA Pediatrics has discovered a new reason behind it: the use of acid-suppressant medication during infancy.

Dr. Edward Mitre from the Uniformed Services University shares that 8% of children receive prescriptions for acid-suppressant meds. While the treatment reduces problems related to gastric acidity, it increases the risk of the child developing asthma later in life two-fold.

Scientists are still in the dark about how the medication makes kids more prone to allergies. They do, however, advise pediatricians to exercise greater caution in prescribing the drug. Moreover, it also introduces the possibility of developing better asthma relief solutions for children.

OTC Solutions for Asthma Relief

Dr Natural Healing treats asthma among children with natural remedies. It offers OTC inhalers and other wellness products for long-term asthma relief. By using the power of both advanced medical science and tested natural healing methods, children can cope with the disease better.

The company is a pioneer in nasal irrigation for common respiratory ailments. Its products have a squeeze-bottle nasal irrigator that can eliminate up to 99.6% of a person’s backflow contamination. The company tailors its products to relieve congestion and build the immune function for greater comfort among the little ones.

Dr Natural Healing is a reliable source of effective and affordable nasal care and asthma relief products in Delaware. It is the mastermind behind NasalCare® — the safest medical device in the industry capable of treating nasal allergies and other similar respiratory problems.

