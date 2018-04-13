People are now suffering from several disorders. Some of them are curable,and some of them are not. A disease like cancer is not curable easily. If it can spread in our body fast, ten curing treatment is very much tough. Blood-related issues are aserious problem for all. One of the major problems as cancer is Pecoma.

About Pecoma

Full form of Pecoma is Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumors which is in the group of mesenchymal tumours as ultra-rare carcinomas,and it made form Perivascular Epithelioid Cells (PECs) which surrounds the blood cells. This Pecoma atumour can arise in any place of our body. It arises mostly in thepelvicregion (uterus), gastrointestinal tract and in theabdominal cavity of Pecoma Patients.

There are different types of PEComa,and some of them are lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), Clear Cell Sugar Tumors (CCST) and angiomyolipoma (AML). There are various anatomic origin small Pecoma which are called as Pecoma- Not Otherwise Specified (Pecoma-NOS).

Risk factors

The risk of the Pecoma patientsis huge. In the human body,several problems can be seen due to the PecomalikeTuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC). This is genetic disorder problem,and that helps in growth of the tumours in most of the part of the body. TSC1 and TSC2 genes mutation are responsible for TSC.

This gene creates tumour growth abnormally by raising the cell growth in the body and blocks the protein named mTOR or Mammalian Target of Rapamycin. When the defective genes are mutated, the mTOR react abnormally,and it also influences abnormal cell growth.

Identification and symptom

There are various types of sign to observe the PEComa in the human body. All the identification and the symptom is dependedupon location, size,and the types of the tumoursand time of creating the cell. Smaller tumoursdo not have particular symptoms,and large tumours affect directly to the organs where it raised. It misbalances the function of organs.

As per research of Pecoma Foundation, PEComa is seen mostly in awoman,but it is also seen in male also. The ratio of patients in order to disease is 6:1 as female and male. PEComa can be seen at the age of 3 to 97 years,andaverage diagnosis age is 45 years. Foundation gives aclinical trial to the patients who are suffering this kind of problems with proper rules and regulation.