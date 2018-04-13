DevOps Market Competition Intelligence

The DevOps Market Competition Intelligence report provides an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena. The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including Amazon, CA Technologies, Dell (EMC Corporation), HP Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle among others. The study facilitates in understanding the market trends by narrowing it down to company level. Also, the well-designed proprietary KBV Cardinal Matrix portrays the competitive strategic position of the companies in the DevOps Market.

Further, the report profiles the leading companies under company profile section. Each company profile enables to have in-depth understanding about business performance, segmental analysis, R&D spendings and key strategic development highlights.

Global DevOps Market Overview

The Global DevOps Market size would attain $8,763.8 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18% CAGR during 2017 -2023. The DevOps turn into better automation of techniques, that would drive the adoption of the technologies on a quantity hence increasing its industry share. With the adoption of DevOps method, development and operations teams have the opportunity to effort hand in hand. Teams take advantage of working across the lifecycle, and as a result grow a set of skillsets which are not restricted to a single function. Top quality security and even security teams also acquire a good opportunity to integrate improvement and operations and as a result, build better inter team skill sets.

Global DevOps Market Segmentation

Based on Clients, the market report components the industry into Huge Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. In accordance with Solutions, the global DevOps market is segmented into Tracking & Performance Management, Delivery& Operations Management, Lifecycle Management, Analytics, and Other Alternative. According to Deployment Types, the market is segmented into On-Premise and Cloud.

