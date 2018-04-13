Choose a highly regarded hotel for your perfect stay in Niagara Falls

This press release is written to provide you with the information of a leading hotel that has a number of amenities to offer their guests for a comfortable stay.

When summer season is here, it is the time to make plans to explore a wonderful place with your family or friends. Several places are available out there to choose from. But if you want to visit a place that can make enjoy summer to the fullest, then Niagara Falls can be an excellent choice for your needs. This city has several major attractions that are worth visiting. When talking about the attractions, you can enjoy the stunning views of Cave of the winds, American Falls, Niagara Parks, Journey Behind the Falls, Skylon Tower, Clifton Hill, Niagara SkyWheel, and many others. When you have decided to visit this city, you should not forget to book a hotel room in advance to avoid the last-minute hassle.

Well, a number of hotels can be found out in this city. But you should always choose the best one that can meet all your requirements. When comfort and excellent customer services are your priority, you should count on Microtel Inn & Suites. We are one of the highly regarded Niagara Falls hotels NY USA and provide guests with unforgettable memories. The best thing of our hotel is its spectacular location. Almost all major attractions are located close to our hotel so that you can get easy access. When it comes to the room facility, we have perfectly developed rooms to meet your needs. You can choose the best one from our single or double queen bed rooms, queen suite, and our most popular hot tub suite.

If you come to our hotel to stay, then you will find only the best in quality and service. In our hotel, we have all the modern amenities that will make you enjoy the perfect stay for each and every visit. Along with the convenient stay, you will get a chance to avail free Wi-Fi, free hot breakfast, business center, fitness center, daily housekeeping in many others. To book your stay at this one of the top-rated hotels in Niagara Falls Boulevard NY, you can take advantage of our online booking services.

