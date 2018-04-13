Buy the best alpaca socks from Alpapaca

Berlin, Germany – 31st of March – Alpapaca is one of the most well-known manufacturers and retailers of Alpaca socks in Germany and Europe. Premium products and great quality are two remarks which go hand in hand with the famous brand of socks which dominates the German marker for over 5 years now. Fashionable, comfortable and generally good looking, the socks have quickly become a staple of the German fashion industry and a must have item in every German’s wardrobe. With the advent of internet and shopify the brand opens for the words market, being ready to supply hundreds of pairs of socks to byers all over the world.

The material choice is rather unorthodox for the German market since no Alpacas are bred in Germany. But despite that the company has took off thanks to a superior quality and smart marketing campaigns which have caught up well with millennials and middle aged Germans alike. Thanks to the baby alpaca wool, it’s so gentle, skin-friendly and almost free of lanolin (wool fat), that even allergies can easily be worn on the skin. You will have a cuddly soft experience on your feet and always enjoy dry and warm feet. So in other words, the socks convey a great feeling of comfort and are generally devoid of allergenic potential. The premium socks are a great gift to anyone, no matter the age. You can get them for kids and elderly people alike as the premium socks are a good guarantee of one’s legs being warm during the colder seasons. Those also go easily with all kinds of warm footwear and are not a problem whatsoever.

The alpaca socks are super soft. Blending of a very valuable baby alpaca, viscose, and wool is the perfect ratio to guarantee the long life. The fibres are so fine in structure that they do not create lint or pilling. Super temperature regulating and can be worn both in summer and in winter, it offers ideal climate compensation and manages to warm the body in cold weather and to cool it in the heat. The premium alpaca socks also come in 3-different thickness for you to choose. For sustainable and socially responsible production, people and animals are treated with respect. Alpacas are originally from the Andes. The family farm businesses are paid fairly and correctly for their work.

In conclusion the alpaca socks are a great investment for anyone and will be a gift which will keep the your close ones warm and comfy during the cold seasons. The company has a great tradition of manufacturing and retailing superb alpaca socks and there is absolutely no reason not to trust them.

