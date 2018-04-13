Biologic Therapy Market Overview by Growth factors, Product chain value, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2023

The Global Biologic Therapy Market is majorly driven by the increasing rate of patient population, growing prevalence of several cancers, and the increasing demand for biological and targeted drug therapies. Additionally, advancement in technologies for the treatment of chronic diseases and heavy research and development in the biologic therapy industry are likely to enhance the Global Biologic Therapy Market.

Factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the market are adverse effects of drug therapy, stringent government regulations, and the high cost of drug development.

Solid Segments of Biologic Therapy Market

The Global Biologic Therapy Market is segmented on the basis of product type, therapy, application, and end-user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into kits and reagents, services, and instruments, on the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into protein therapy, vaccines therapy, cell therapy, and others, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into vaccine and therapeutics development, blood and blood-related products testing, cellular and gene therapy, tissue and tissue-related products testing, and stem cell research and on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into specialty centers, research centers, and hospitals and clinics.

Key Players of Biologic Therapy Market

Some of the players in the Biologic Therapy Market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Seattle Genetics, Inc., etc.

Regional Analysis of Biologic Therapy Market

The North American Biologic Therapy Market is a growing market in the Americas region. On a regional basis, the Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. North America is segmented into the U.S. and Canada.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a noticeable share in the Global Biologic Therapy Market. The European market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the availability of innovative and advanced treatment facilities and rising skilled medical professionals.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and other lifestyle-induced disorders. China is the fastest growing region owing to its large older population and increasing patient population. Rising awareness about the health and availability of new treatment methods drive the market in this region. Rising healthcare expenditure, growing standard of living, and the overall growth of the healthcare industry also drive the market.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness and limited access and affordability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates is the largest market owing to the development of healthcare infrastructure and rising skilled medical professionals.

