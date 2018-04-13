BASF SE & Cargill Top Leader| Cattle Feed Market 2018 Overview And Analysis about Manufacturing Cost Structure: Industry Forecast Report

The qualitative research study conducted by MRFR titled “Global Cattle Feed Professional Survey Report 2018” provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefings. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Cattle Feed. The study provides forecasts for Cattle Feed investments till 2023.

Segments:

Cattle feed market has been segmented on the basis of feed ingredients which comprises of Corn, soybean meal, wheat, oilseeds and others. Corn is accounting maximum market proportion during the forecast period. Cattle Feed market has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises of Dairy, Beef, Calf, swine and others. Among the application dairy is holding highest market proportion during the review period. Cattle Feed market has been segmented on the basis of additive which comprises of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, feed antibiotics, feed acidifiers, feed enzymes, antioxidants and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Cattle Feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023. This is attributed by the presence of key players in the North America region. Also, the technological advancement of the products and also the awareness of the new product development is also propelling the sales of cattle feed. Europe region is estimated to account healthy market proportion during the review period of 2018-2023. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher pace as compare to the other region. Especially China and India offer a lucrative opportunity in the Asia Pacific region for the Cattle Feed manufacturers.

Market Scenario

Cattle feed encompasses of various type of forages such as grass, legumes, silage which is mainly used as dairy cattle feed along with soy, grain and other elements which upsurges energy density of diet. Cattle feed is edible and rich source of nutrients for growing, adult, milk producing and pregnant cattle.

The global cattle feed market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand of milk products in developing nations, as cattle feed always aids to enhance the optimum level of milk production. Increasing demand of dairy product in Asia pacific region is anticipated to stimulate the global cattle feed market. Milk products are used widely in the various beverages and bakery products which in turn positively intensifies the sales of cattle feed. Due to the increasing awareness of the organic livestock farming, the sales of cattle feed will intensify in the near future. Also, the increasing demand for high protein food products, is anticipated to fuel the sales of cattle feed during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Cattle Feed are

Archer Daniels Midland Company.(U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Charoen Pokphand Group (Thailand)

Land O’lakes Inc. (U.S.)

There are 9 Chapters to display the Global Cattle Feed

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Introduction

Chapter 3: Research Methodology

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Trends

Chapter 6: MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

Chapter 7: MARKET-By Feed Ingredients

Chapter 8: MARKET-By Application

Chapter 10: MARKET-By Additive

Chapter 11: MARKET -By Region

Chapter 12: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13: COMPANY PROFILES

