Bag in Box Barrier Films Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017-2027

Bag in Box Barrier Films Market: Introduction

Bag in box packaging requires excellent barrier properties to ensure that the packaged liquid is kept safe from external sources such as oxygen and light. Bag-in-Box barrier films are used for the production of Bag-in-Box (BIB) outer and inner liners as they have excellent barrier properties. There has been a high demand from consumers for aseptic as well as convenient packaging formats which is expected to propel the demand of the bag in box barrier films market. Also, the rise in the on the go lifestyle has led to a high demand of convenient packaging types which is further fuelling the demand of the barrier films used in bag in box packaging for the food industry. Growing demand for high shelf-life of food product by consumers with less time and more disposable income at hand is providing a lift to the demand of bag in box barrier films market.

Bag in Box Barrier Films: Market Dynamics

The growth of the global bag in box barrier films is expected to be fuelled by the rising demand from bag in box manufacturers for films that have excellent oxygen, scent and gas barrier. Bag in box barrier films provide the much required puncture resistance and hot tack strength. The bag in box barrier films have excellent anti friction and flatness properties which is further expected to propel the demand of the global market. Changing consumer preference along with change in market structure coupled with supply side push to offer new and innovative products. This has led to high demand for bar in box barrier films globally. Barrier films being made up of multiple layers pose problem in the recycling process which is expected to hamper the growth of the global bag in box barrier films market. Also, barrier films are susceptible to degradation which further hampers the growth of the global bag in box barrier films market. Cost constraint is another issue restraining the growth of the global bag in box barrier films market. Key trend fuelling the growth of the global bag in box barrier films market is high R&D investment by the film manufacturing companies to enhance the barrier properties of the substrate.

Bag in Box Barrier Films: Market Segmentation

The global Bag in Box Barrier Films market is segmented on the basis of application, material type, and geography.

On the basis of application, the global bag in box barrier films market is segmented into

Wines

Fruit juice concentrates

Oil

Liquid Egg

Milk

Others

On the basis of material type, the global bag in box barrier films market is segmented into

EVOH

PE

PP

PC

PU

TPU

EVA

Bag in Box Barrier Films Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global bag in box barrier films market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Europe is expected to be the leader in the global bag in box barrier films market due to high consumption of bag in box in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to register growth at a high CAGR due to high consumer demand from key economies such as India and China. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness growth at a sluggish rate mainly attributed to economic downturns in certain economies and a not so developed packaging industry in the regions. Europe bag in box barrier films market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand from consumers for convenient packaging formats.

Bag in Box Barrier Films Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global bag in box barrier films market are Mondi Group Plc., Berry Global, Inc., Scholle IPN, DS Smith Plc, Amcor Limited, and Liqui-Box.