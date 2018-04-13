Auction Direct USA Offers Raleigh Residents High-Quality Pre-Owned Cars

Auction Direct USA offers customers pre-owned vehicles that have passed a very rigorous inspection and selection process, assuring them that the car they’re purchasing is as good as new.

[Raleigh, 4/12/2018] In Raleigh, car owners can rely on Auction Direct USA to provide them with high-quality pre-owned cars at competitive prices.

Auction Direct USA is one of the leading providers of NIADA-certified pre-owned vehicles in Raleigh, North Carolina. Their dealership offers a wide array of savings options, such as a search feature on their website that allows users to look for cars within a set budget. The company also provides competitive rates on trade-ins.

Certified Quality

Every vehicle that goes through Auction Direct is carefully inspected for flaws, malfunctions, or anything that could potentially increase the risk of accidents for future owners. NIADA-certified pre-owned vehicles must pass a rigorous 125-point inspection, assuring future owners that the used car they’re buying is as good as a brand-new car.

To further assure customers of the quality of their inventory of pre-owned vehicles, Auction Direct USA offers a 5 day or 500-mile money-back guarantee to any unsatisfied customer. This warranty also applies to customers looking to replace the vehicle they bought for a car of equal value.

The Auction Direct USA Guarantee

Aside from the 5-day or 500-mile money-back guarantee, Auction Direct USA also provides additional incentives for customers. Every vehicle that goes through their doors comes with a free CarFax history report, a 125-point inspection certificate, and set prices that have no hidden charges.

Trade-ins are also welcome, provided that a customer’s car passes the selection process. There are no purchase requirements for trade-ins.

About Auction Direct USA

Auction Direct USA offers a large inventory of pre-owned vehicles, with each one given a very competitive set price. To help people with their financing, Auction Direct USA has financial experts who will work with customers and their lenders to find the most affordable monthly payment plan.

To learn more about their products and services, visit their website at: https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/.