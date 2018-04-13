Après Event Décor & Tent Rental Gives Customers a Wide Selection of Dance Floors

The Minnentonka-based company provides dance floors in a wide range of sizes and materials, making them suitable for any type of celebration.

Dance Floors Suitable for the Rhythm of Each Event

Most events such as weddings, birthdays, and send-off parties give a portion of the program to dancing. Après Event Décor & Tent Rental offers a number of dance floors which party planners can find suited for the event they are planning.

The dance floors offered by the company include the following:

• Parquet indoor dance floor

• Parquet outdoor dance floor

• Northern Birch dance floor

• Maple dance floor

• White dance floor

• Black dance floor

Once the customer chose a specific date for the dance floor, Après sets aside the particular item. The company suggests that customers reserve four months to one year in advance, especially for big events like weddings and large annual parties.

The rental company can accommodate smaller events with much shorter notice. It, however, reminds party planners that everything still depends on the availability of the dance floors.

Convenient Delivery and Installation Work

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental also provides delivery and setup services for the convenience of the customers. The company specializes in the said services to ensure the delivery of the dance floor upon request. Customers can also request the events company to drop-off items.

The company relies on the customer’s requested time, date, and location of the delivery for the rented dance floor when it comes to furnishing quotes. Additional costs, however, apply for deliveries or pickups scheduled beyond normal business hours.

For customers requesting a dance floor setup, Après can accommodate provided that the customer gives the preferred time and location. The customers can also pick up or return the items if they wish to do so.

About Après Event Décor & Tent Rental

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental provides party and tent rental products and services to the residents of Minnesota. The company offers top-of-the-line products for the needs of party planners in the Upper Midwest with the purpose of making memorable life moments. It also offers décor design, tent installation, and consultation, as well as a huge of inventory of tables, seating, linen, and tabletop.

