Annual Fundraiser at The Forager Parents & Faculty Participated in the School’s Online & Live Auction

San Jose, California (webnewswire) April 12, 2018 – Almaden Country Day School (ACDS) hosted its annual fundraiser at The Forager Tasting Room & Eatery, an upscale restaurant and live performance venue in San Jose, CA on (day and date). The event included a live auction and an online auction of collectables, desirables and one-of-a-kind experiences. Teachers, faculty members, alumni, trustees, and other members of the community attended. All proceeds from the event will go to support educational programs that are foundational to the school’s unique balance of academic rigor, character development and the joy of childhood.

Almaden Country Day School is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that relies on the continued support of the community, including parents, alumni, and other community leaders who want to ensure that the school is able to continue its mission to discover the gifts in every child and produce happy, accomplished, delightful young adults who enter the world prepared to engage and prosper.

The trustees, administrators and faculty of Almaden Country Day School cite the generosity of the school community as the primary reason for its remarkable 35 years of success as an extraordinary learning environment. This culture of giving is evidenced by the number of parents who contribute financially beyond their tuition requirements via the annual fundraiser or through online donations. Families who cannot donate show their support by volunteering their time on campus or during special events. Without these generous donations of time and treasure, Almaden Country Day School would not be able to continue to offer financial assistance to low-income students and expand its ability to serve the students of today and tomorrow.

Friends of Almaden Country Day School who missed the event at The Forager Tasting Room & Eatery can still donate online using a credit card. Individuals can also donate cash, real estate, securities, or set up a family donation or donor-directed fund to support a specific student. There are also several companies throughout the area that will double or even triple the charitable donations of their employees. Individuals can visit www.almadencountrydayschool.org/support-acds/matching-gifts to see if their employer participates in the school’s Matching Gift Program. Regardless of how one decides to give back to Almaden Country Day School, a contribution will help make ACDS more accessible to students of many different backgrounds. Almaden Country Day School believes that all children, regardless of their financial situation, should have access to a quality educational experience and a learning environment where they can discover their individual gifts and contribute to our world.

About Almaden Country Day School: Almaden Country Day Schools is an independent, coeducational, nonsectarian private school in San Jose, CA, providing preschool, elementary, and middle school programs to nearly 350 students. They believe in creating equal opportunities for all young people. Their curriculum focuses on developing 21st Century learners who are confident, well prepared, and poised to thrive in high school and beyond. For more information, all interested parties can visit www.almadencountrydayschool.org or contact info@a-cs.org.

Cathy Shin

Almaden Country Day School

408-997-0424

