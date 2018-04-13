Affordable and Straightforward Funeral Plans from Golden Leaves Funeral Plans

Golden Leaves Funeral Plans helps grieving families by offering straightforward and comprehensive From50 Plans.

[Croydon, 13/4/2018] – Golden Leaves Funeral Plans, a funeral planning company in London, offers straightforward, affordable funeral plans tailored to suit clients’ needs. Purchasing one of the plans provides a convenient way to attain a specific desired funeral service, while easing the burden of grieving families.

Comprehensive Funeral Plans That Cater to Individual Needs

Golden Leaves Funeral Plans understands the emotional and financial strain of planning funerals and burials. The company has tailored its From50 Funeral Plans to make the process less burdensome, with new payment options to give customers more choice and flexibility.

The From50 Plans

The From50 Funeral Plans come in several packages: Copper, Bronze, Zinc, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

The Copper Plan (£1,844 total price) is the most basic plan. It comes with professional funeral director services, coffin or urn, and care of the deceased before the funeral. Additionally, it includes the collection of the deceased from the coroner or morgue, as well as disbursements of about £840 towards doctor’s fees and crematorium fees.

The Bronze Plan (£2,394 single; £18.88 monthly) includes all of the above (minus disbursements), with the addition of a chapel of rest, conductors and four pallbearers during the funeral and bereavement counselling. The Zinc Plan (£2,859 single; £25.54 monthly) includes the above, disbursements of £940 for cemetery and crematorium fees, a hearse for mourners and a listing of floral tributes.

The Silver Plan (£3,204 single; £25.54 monthly) expands the £940 disbursement to cover clergy expenses. The Gold Plan (£3,559 single; £28.46 monthly) adds an update to the standard coffin, a limousine and Thank You-cards. The Platinum Plan (£3,809 single; £30.51) includes all the above provisions, plus an additional limousine and the choice to upgrade to a higher-quality coffin.

About Golden Leaves Funeral Plans

Golden Leaves Funeral Plans is a South London-based funeral planning company that has been in business since 1875. Starting off as a group of independent funeral directors, Golden Leaves has grown into a respected business at the forefront of funeral planning development.

