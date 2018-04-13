Accent Interiors’ Kitchen Remodeling Services Create the Perfect Kitchen Space

Accent Interiors offers kitchen remodeling services that would give Salt Lake City homeowners their dream kitchen.

[SALT LAKE CITY, 04/13/2018] — As a premier provider of bath and kitchen solutions, Accent Interiors builds dream kitchens for homeowners across Salt Lake City. The company has a wide selection of kitchen elements to create places that reflect homeowners’preferred styles or the season’s trends. Clients can rely on the latest design trends for kitchen spaces in 2018 for inspiration.

Kitchen Design Trends

GV News paints a picture of a trendy 2018 kitchen: elegant, dark tones, back splashes that have mirrors, onyx, or decorative sculptures, and smart appliances that speed up tasks. Elle Décor also cites vogue styles like blue and green cabinets, violet walls and cupboards, dark-colored counter tops, mix-and-match finishes, and high-contrast marble.

The Chicago Tribune, meanwhile, reports on the features and importance of a Millennial kitchen. The age group, after all, prioritizes the kitchen space over all other rooms in the home compared to other generations. Their favored kitchen sports an earthy, natural look and fun, whimsical items.

The Dream Kitchen Space

Whether clients want to follow the designs of the season or their tastes, Accent Interiors can accommodate their projects. Its designers are well-versed in various remodeling styles, from traditional spaces to eclectic kitchens. They sit down with clients and discuss the projects in detail, pitching in ideas that would improve and wisely utilize the space. Not only do they prioritize the clients’ preferences, but they also keep the project within their budget.

The kitchen solutions provider has an impressive selection of features. Clients can choose from one of the largest collections of high-end counter tops, cabinets, flooring, and fixtures. Its counter tops, for instance, include quartz, quartzite, granite, marble, and onyx. For cabinet doors, it offers solid wood, laminate, and thermafoil variations.

Through its home remodeling services, Accent Interiors helps build dream kitchens in Salt Lake City.

About Accent Interiors

Accent Interiors is a leading home improvement company focusing on kitchens and bathrooms. It boasts 30 years of quality service and an elite team of home designers. The company is dedicated to the continued improvement, increased efficiency, and focused growth of its work.

For more information, visit http://www.accentinteriors.com.