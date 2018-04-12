Wi-Fi Analytics Market to Witness 28% CAGR until 2023: TechSci Research

Increasing penetration of internet as well as smart devices along with rise in demand for capturing real-time data of the consumers across various industries to drive global wi-fi analytics market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Location, By Industry, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023’’, the global Wi-Fi analytics market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 28% during 2018-2013 owing to rising penetration of internet as well as smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, etc. Moreover, increasing deployment of data analytics across various brick and mortar businesses, along with rising competition between online and offline retail businesses is further expected to propel the Wi-Fi analytics market, globally. Additionally, smart city initiatives by governments of various countries coupled with advanced Wi-Fi technologies are also anticipated to boost demand for Wi-Fi analytics solutions and services in the coming years.

On the basis of deployment type, the Wi-Fi analytics market is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Of these, cloud dominates the market owing to growing adoption of cloud computing services, and its application in various industries across the globe. Moreover, increasing need to reduce the operational costs is boosting these industries to shift their focus onto cloud services and deploy their software, services and solution on cloud itself, thereby leading to the dominant share of cloud. Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Fortinet, Inc., ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC, July Systems, Inc., etc., are few of the major companies operating in the global Wi-Fi analytics market. Among regions, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017, on the back of increasing need to provide advanced digital infrastructure, rise in penetration of the analytics services, rapid adoption of emerging technologies, etc., across the region.

“The market is witnessing growing implementation of rigorous rules and regulations across various sectors using Wi-Fi enabled location data tracking. Moreover, adoption of social networking media across various industries is also witnessing an increase, which is expected to boost Wi-Fi analytics market. In addition, advanced Wi-Fi technologies along with the rising preference for shared data ecosystem would further steer growth in Wi-Fi analytics market over the next five years across the globe.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Location, By Industry, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of the global Wi-Fi analytics market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report offers decision makers superior market intelligence, thereby enabling them conduct thorough investment appraisal. Besides, the report also analyzes the evolving market trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Wi-Fi analytics market.

