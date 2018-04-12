The Prominence of Lung Cancer occurrences provide an up thrust in the revenue of its therapeutics Market

Lung cancers (both small mobile and non-small cell) are the second most common cancer internationally. About 14% of all new cancers are lung cancers.

As per The American Cancer Society’s estimates for lung cancer in the United States for 2018 are:

There are about 234,030 new cases of lung cancer (121,680 in men and 112,350 in women). Approximately 154,050 deaths are from lung cancer (85,550 in men and 70,500 in women). Lung cancers are among the major cause of cancer death amongst both women and men each year, more people die of lung cancers than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined.

Lung cancer mainly happens in the older population. People with lung cancer are usually 65 or older. The common age at the time of prognosis is about 70. Average, the threat that a person will have chances of lung cancers in his lifetime is about 1 in 15; for a female, the danger is about 1 in 17. For smokers, the risk is a whole lot higher. Facts on survival in humans with lung cancers vary depending on the stage at which the cancer is diagnosed. Regardless of the very serious diagnosis (outlook) of lung cancer, people with earlier level cancers are cured. More than 430,000 people live today have been diagnosed with lung cancers at some point of time.

Key trends and restrains

Growing incidence of lung cancer because of trade in lifestyle, increment in the range of people who smoke, and upward push in the level of air pollution, and technological improvements inside the discipline of minimally invasive surgical procedures are a number of the reasons enhancing the growth of the market. WHO claims around 1,824,701 deaths annually due to lung cancer and that accounts for 13% of overall lung cancer cases diagnosed in adults in 2012.

Novel surgical strategies like robotic surgical procedure and other technological improvements further boost the increment of the marketplace. Alternatively, lack of proper surgical knowledge in under-developed countries, constrained accessibility to novel strategies, and excessive cost are some of the restraints for the marketplace.

Demographically

The market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the overall global market, which is set to witness a growth of CAGR of 6.92% and a forecasted market value of USD 30.32 billion by 2021.

Key players in the market include Ethicon US LLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Olympus Corporation, Accuray Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Teleflex Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Scanlan International Inc., and Trokamed GmbH.

