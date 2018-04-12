The much awaited Aastha Gill single ‘BUZZ’ feat. BADSHAH & PRIYANK SHARMA is out and we can’t have enough of it!

Mumbai, 12th April, 2017:The song video that we all have been waiting for –BUZZ by Aastha Gill feat. rapstar Badshah and heartthrob Priyank Sharma is out and it promises to be on your replay mode. The video has been directed by the multi-talented Arvindr Khaira over 3 days in Chandigarh and can be seen exclusively on Sony Music’s YouTube channel https://youtu.be/dUaCEs3HfdI

From the hook of the song, to the chemistry between Aastha – Priyank and Badshah’s swag, the song video will definitely be a favourite amongst the listeners. Says Aastha, “I am so excited, today is a big day for me, its my dream come true. My fans have been very encouraging and my team at Sony Music have been my pillars through this journey. This is just the beginning, there will be a lot more music this year.”

Sony Music has gone all out with an aggressive marketing plan across different platforms. The brand has tied up exclusively with Carnival Cinemas as Cinema Partner, 7th Heaven as Dessert Partners and Wynk as Streaming Partner. Additionally Fever FM & My FM in India and Lyca in UK will be seen promoting the song.

The music video follows a young girl’s story with her obsession for her lover and how she loves his vibes. Touted to be the youth anthem, BUZZ will definitely get you to sway.