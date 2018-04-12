Tankless Water Heating by 5 Star Plumbing Inc. Reduces Energy Costs

5 Star Plumbing Inc. installs ENERGY STAR® certified tankless water heaters in homes and businesses across Denver.

[DENVER, 4/12/2018] – 5 Star Plumbing Inc. has been providing Denver residents and commercial establishments with efficient water heating solutions for years. The company offers tankless water heaters to customers who value cost-efficiency in their water heating systems.

Heating Cost on Demand

Tankless water heaters, or demand-type water heaters, deliver hot water only if when users turn on the hot water tap. Unlike tank or storage water heaters that keep around 20-80 gallons of hot water on standby, tankless water heaters have insulated heating pipes that heat water as they flow from the main line to the shower ducts or faucets.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) advises consumers who use less than 41 gallons of water daily to choose tankless water heaters as they can save energy by up to 34 percent. They can also last for 20 years or longer with regular maintenance.

Mike Miller, the master plumber of 5 Star Plumbing Inc., can attest to these benefits. He adds that while tankless water heaters cost more upon installation, not having to replace the unit for the next decade or so more than makes up for the initial cost.

Home and business owners in Denver can also take advantage of these benefits by consulting with 5 Star Plumbing Inc. about getting a tankless water heater for their home or property.

Dependable Services and Compliant Heaters

5 Star Plumbing Inc. installs electric Rheem Tankless Water Heaters, which are ENERGY STAR® certified and have a Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) score of 2.45 — higher than the DOE’s recommended score of at least 0.82. This recommendation, along with other water heating efficiency standards, took effect last April 2015.

With its industry experience and partnership with Rheem, 5 Star Plumbing Inc. helps customers follow regulations and enjoy lower heating costs in the long run.

About 5 Star Plumbing Inc.

5 Star Plumbing Inc. is a trusted plumbing service in Denver with a residential and commercial clientele. Its team has over 25 years of industry experience and has worked on countless remodels and new constructions across the city. Its services include water heater installation, video inspection drain cleaning, and main sewer line repair.

Visit www.5stardenverplumber.com to learn more about its services.