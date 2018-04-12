Sterilized Packaging Market Driven By Demand Surge to Grow Exceptionally, 2022

Global Sterilized Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Plastic, Glass, and Others), by type (Trays, Bottles, Vials, and others), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Packaging is an important part of modern life so as to protect the products from harm such as damage, contamination, and leakage while in transit or storage. Some of the products require sterilized packaging that will protect the products not only from contamination but also from reacting with packaging solution.

A major factor driving the growth of the sterilized packaging market is the government regulations for the effective packaging, especially the stringent regulations subjected to the pharmaceutical and food products. The growing pharmaceutical industry drives the sterilized packaging market. The other factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are the increased shelf life of products, rising health concerns and increase in the disposable income.

Regional Analysis of Sterilized Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income and increasing health concerns in the middle income groups. North America is expected to grow faster during the forecast period due to increase in the consumption of dairy products and the growing health awareness. The increase in demand for the sterilized packaging for preservation of drugs, is also responsible for the growth of the market in North America.

Key Players

The key players of global sterilized packaging market are Amcor Limited (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), SteriPack Contract Manufacturing (U.S.), Barger Packaging Inc. (U.S.) and North American Sterilization & Packaging Company (U.S.).

