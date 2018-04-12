Seamless Metal Pipes Market Technology, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2025

The Global Seamless Metal Pipes Market research report provided by QY Research Groups is the most detailed study about Seamless Metal Pipes that is estimated to grow at a tremendous rate over the forecast period 2013-2025. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.

The market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. The section provides beneficial knowledge about the segments of the report.

Global Seamless Metal Pipes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (JP), ArcelorMittal (LUX), JFE Holdings, Inc. (JP), Tenaris S.A. (LUX), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Vallourec SA (FR), United States Steel Corporation (US), PAO TMK (Russia), Chelpipe (Russia), TimkenSteel (US), Seeberger GmbH & Co Kg (Germany), Wheatland Tube (US), United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. Ltd. (Indian), Shalco Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Indian), Zaffertec S.L. (Spain), IPP Europe Ltd (UK), Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes (US), Cimco Europe C.F (Italy), Schulz USA, Tubos Reunidos, S.A. (Spain), Tianjin Pipe(Group) Corporation (CN), Evraz PLC (UK), Heavy Metal & Tubes Ltd, Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited. (Indian), Jindal Saw Ltd (Indian), Umw Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

The Seamless Metal Pipes market in terms of application is classified into:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Power Generation

Automotive

Engineering

Others

Depending on the Product the Seamless Metal Pipes Market is classified into

By Types

Hot Finished Seamless Tubes

Cold Finished Seamless Pipes

By Materials

Steel & Alloys

Copper & Alloys

Nickel & Alloys

Others

By Production Process

Continuous Mandrel Rolling

Multi-stand Plug Mill

Cross-roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling

The market is sectioned by prevailing regions such as

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents –

1 Seamless Metal Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Seamless Metal Pipes

1.2 Seamless Metal Pipes Segment By Types

1.2.1 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Types (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Production Market Share By Types (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Hot Finished Seamless Tubes

1.2.4 Cold Finished Seamless Pipes

1.3 Seamless Metal Pipes Segment By Materials

1.3.1 Steel & Alloys

1.3.2 Copper & Alloys

1.3.3 Nickel & Alloys

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Seamless Metal Pipes Segment By Production Process

1.4.1 Continuous Mandrel Rolling

1.4.2 Multi-stand Plug Mill

1.4.3 Cross-roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling

1.5 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Segment by Application

1.5.1 Seamless Metal Pipes Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Power Generation

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Engineering

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.7 Global Market Size (Value) of Seamless Metal Pipes (2013-2025)

1.7.1 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.7.2 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Seamless Metal Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Seamless Metal Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Seamless Metal Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Seamless Metal Pipes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Seamless Metal Pipes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

