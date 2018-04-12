Parker Jewish Institute’s Michael N. Rosenblut Receives Long Island Press Power List Award

New Hyde Park, NY: Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care & Rehabilitation is proud to announce that Michael N. Rosenblut was honored at the Long Island Press Power List Awards Event held Thursday, April 12, 2018 at The Mansion at Oyster Bay. Long Island Press and the Power List Committee picked Michael N. Rosenblut as one of the area’s most powerful movers and shakers. (Long Island Press and the Power List are sponsored by Schneps Communications, the Queens-based publisher with over a dozen local news outlets under its umbrella.)

Michael N. Rosenblut is President and Chief Executive Officer of Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, in New Hyde Park, New York, one of the nation’s preeminent health care and rehabilitation centers for adults; Founder and Chairman of the Board of Managers of AgeWell New York, a Managed Long Term Care Plan and Medicare Advantage Plan, President and CEO of the Queens-Long Island Renal Institute, Inc.; and President and CEO of Lakeville Ambulette Transportation, a seven-county-wide medical transportation organization. He serves on the Boards of LeadingAge New York (Chair-Elect), Association of Jewish Aging Services, Continuing Care Leadership Coalition, and the League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes of New York.

Under his leadership, Parker Jewish Institute has developed a wide-ranging constellation of community-based health care programs, including a new social adult day care center, certified home health agency and hospice program. In addition, he has been an effective and respected advocate for long term care, an individual whose opinion is sought out by public officials throughout the New York metropolitan and downstate region, at the state capitol in Albany, and in the nation’s capitol.

The Long Island Press Power List awards gala and networking event included a cocktail hour, dinner, special appearances and presentations of the Power List. Honorees included local, state and federal public officials, leaders of health care, educational and banking institutions, law firms, real estate and retail businesses, developers and religious organizations, etc. The event was co-sponsored by Parker Jewish Institute and numerous other Island-wide organizations and businesses. This was the 15th annual Power List event sponsored by Schneps Communications.

Michael N. Rosenblut resides with his family in Rye Brook, Westchester County, New York.

