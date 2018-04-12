Overlan Expo West to Feature RESTOP Products

Attendees will get first look at new portable, environmentally friendly sanitation solutions that keep nature unspoiled.

Outdoor enthusiasts are always looking for new gear and equipment to help them optimize their travel experiences. And at Overland Expo West, May 18-20, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz., visitors can get a first look at the latest innovative portable sanitation solutions available from RESTOP that will enhance any trip.

During the unique three-day event for DIY adventure travel buffs, RESTOP will be exhibiting at Booth #B6, where it will hand out samples and unveil its newest products for 2018, including:

• RS1 Liquid Waste Bags: These bags contain super absorbent polymers and enzymes that can absorb a full 20 ounces of urine. Ample toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS2 Solid & Liquid Waste Bags: The patented “bag within a bag” design safely contains and neutralizes human waste. As with the RS1 bags, toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS2W Wilderness Waste Containment Pouch: Five waste bags packaged in a durable mesh tote to provide an easy way to carry out used bags.

• The Go-Pack System: When no restrooms are available, this handy backpack carries a toilet seat that can also be converted into a shaded seat for resting weary legs during long hikes. Includes three waste bags.

• RS000 Commode: This solid base holds a RESTOP full-size toilet seat, which can withstand 300 pounds of pressure.

• RS500 Privacy Shelter: Available in the original opaque material or camouflage pattern, this sturdy, collapsible shelter affords complete privacy and folds into a convenient hands-free carrying case. Also available with an optional NEMO Helio shower.

All RESTOP products are designed for anyone who spends long hours away from restrooms, such as those who camp and hike in the wilderness. The solutions provide users peace of mind that they’ll have safe, easy access to facilities no matter where they are. Plus, they don’t have to worry about causing any harm to the natural environment since the products contain human waste effectively. And, upon returning from a trip, users can safely dispose of the RESTOP waste bags in regular trash receptacles since they are approved for landfills in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“Visitors at Overland Expo appreciate the outdoors and want to enjoy it and preserve it for years to come,” said Sales Manager Lou Ortego. “RESTOP solutions are a great way to make any trek more convenient and enjoyable while also preventing unnecessary pollution of nature.”

RESTOP is currently offering free shipping on all orders to the continental United States. The products are available for purchase through its website at www.Restop.com, at retailers throughout the country (see www.restop.com/retailers for a current list), and at some national parks. For more information about RESTOP solutions, visit www.Restop.com. Overland Expo event information and tickets are available at www.overlandexpo.com.

About RESTOP

RESTOP is a division of American Innotek, a privately held company. RESTOP specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative portable human waste disposal products. Its ISO-certified manufacturing facility is located in Southern California.

For more information about RESTOP solutions, visit www.Restop.com.

A PR by 1888pressrelease