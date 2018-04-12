Methyl Celluloses Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Growth Application and 2023 Opportunity Forecast Report

Synopsis of Methyl Cellulose Market: Methyl Cellulose belongs to a family of hydrocolloids and a hydrophilic chemical compound obtained from cellulose. It possess various characteristics such as zero toxicity, non-allergic, and non-irritating nature. They are long-chain substituted cellulose and are synthetically manufactured by treating & heating cellulose with caustic solution and methyl chloride. They possess unique properties which make them suitable to be used in numerous application such as paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, construction material, cosmetic & personal care, and others. Some of the other application include lubricants, textile agent.

Geographical Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience

Methyl Cellulose manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of methyl cellulose

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the methyl cellulose market are

Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Ashland (U.S.)

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (U.S.)

Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

BASF SE (Germany)

LOTTE Fine Chemical (South Korea)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co

Ltd (Japan),

Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd. (India)

Regional Analysis

The global methyl cellulose market is segmented into five regions namely– Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand from end use application such as paints & coatings and construction material among others. The demand for methyl cellulose is estimated to surge in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh on account of increasing industrial as well as residential construction sector. Moreover, ease of availability of raw material, growing purchasing power, soberly stringent regulatory framework, inexpensive labor cost, and improving development strategies to fulfil the demand for methyl cellulose in the growing applications are the important factors for the regional market growth.

Segmentation

The global methyl cellulose market is segmented on the basis of derivative, application, and region. On the basis of derivative, the market is categorized into hydroxyethyl methyl cellulose, hydroxybutyl methyl cellulose, and hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose. On the basis of application, the market is classified into construction material, cosmetic & personal care, paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, and others. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

