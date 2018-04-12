Leading Data Security Software Provider Presents a New Backup Tool

DataNumen announces its new product to perform backup of data in home and corporate computer environments. DataNumen Backup supports full, incremental and differential backup methods and is free.

Being one of leading data security software providers, DataNumen knows how important backup of data is, so the company that is mostly focused on data recovery solutions has finally developed DataNumen Backup 1.0.

The software can backup any given files or folders to the specified location using one of three available methods: full backup when the entire data are copied, incremental backup when each new backup contains only those files that were changed since the preceding backup, and differential backup that backups files that were altered in some way since last full backup. Conveniently, the user interface of the program is made as simple as possible to ensure the most straightforward user experience.

DataNumen Backup allows creating multiple backup profiles that allow a user to quickly backup or restore certain set of folders and files in literally a few clicks. Another important option is the ability to perform backup of multiple sources simultaneously which greatly reduces the time needed to complete the backup procedure.

One of the greatest advantages of the tool over competitors is its free status. Specifically, DataNumen Backup allows creating and restoring backups for free without any limitations.

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Backup is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP/Visa/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016, 32-bit and 64-bit. The program is free.

Links

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/backup/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/backup/download.htm