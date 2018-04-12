Interesting Research Report on the Future of Vaccine Market 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Vaccine Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Vaccine Market by type (DNA vaccines, conjugate, live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, and subunit), by application (allergy, autism, cancer and infectious diseases) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Vaccine Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Vaccine Market. According to the report the Global Vaccine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global vaccine market covers segments such as type and application. The type segments include conjugate, recombinant, inactivated, combination, attenuated and others. On the basis of application, the global vaccine market is categorized into infectious disease, cancer, allergy, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global vaccine market such as, Mitsubishi Tanabe, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Pfizer Inc., SANOFI S.A, NOVARTIS AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AstellasPharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the Global Vaccine Market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of vaccine market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Vaccine Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the vaccine market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

