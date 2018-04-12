Home Healthcare Market: Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand in Future

The global home healthcare market is growing significantly due to technological advancement and new healthcare services in the industry. Massive unexplored market in home healthcare industry of developing economies and cost effective alternatives to other modalities and facility based care are creating ample opportunities for the home healthcare market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development facilities and new product developments by the companies are supporting to address the demand for cost effective healthcare in the home healthcare industry.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global home healthcare market in the coming years, due to rise in aging population, favourable reimbursement policies, and increasing sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global home healthcare market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure and high standards of living of the consumers in the region. Moreover, the home healthcare market is growing due to increasing awareness of healthcare in the emerging countries, such as India and China of Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the companies operating in the home healthcare market are 3M Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Apria Healthcare Group, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Carefusion Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Convatec Inc., Medtronic, Inc., and GE Healthcare.