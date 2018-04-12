Helfis unveils Salveo In-ear Heart Rate Earphone for Marathon Training

The Next Generation Hearable Device envisions to act as a Personal Fitness Coach while providing real-time voice assistance during workouts or sports sessions

Enter the world of next generation fitness

Helfis introduces Salveo fitness and sports earphones that assist you in maintaining your heart rate at the optimum aerobic heart rate zone for your body type and to avoid over-exertion. The Salveo heart rate sensing earphones are based on the state-of-the-art ActivHearts™ technology by WBD101 that helps you Burn Fat, Build Muscle and avoid Over-Exerting the heart. Utilizing Bluetooth Smart connectivity, it is probably one of the world’s smallest and fitting heart-rate detecting earbuds.

Whether you are trying to achieve Fat Burn without excessive muscles building or you are trying to Build Muscles without over-exerting your heart, Salveo is the fitness and sports companion for you. Also, if you are exercising or sweating it out on the field, Salveo monitors your health in real time and provides the advice you need to maintain the right intensity.

The Perfect Fitness Coach

Salveo helps you in monitoring your heart rate so that you can maintain your exercise intensity either at the Fat Burn or the Muscle Build zone. This prevents you from working out at the wrong intensity level, thereby reducing risks of heart strain and unnecessary (tissue/muscle/heart) damage. Salveo’s state-of-the-art technology is capable of obtaining accurate heart rate (bpm) dynamically under motion and in a continuous real-time manner by using a proprietary algorithm that removes motion. The final information is sent to your smartphone via Bluetooth Smart, while you simultaneously receive real time audio feedback, hence enabling real time monitoring at the tip of your finger.

Hear is the Future

“Everyone prefers to listen to music when while exercising. Salveo presents a premium experience by combining real-time fitness monitoring and music which is more natural than wearing a clunky gadget on the wrist or an uncomfortable chest strap” says Aditya Sharma, Director – Helfis Technologies. “Moreover, the ear happens to be a good place to pick up blood flow as it moves consistently in and out of the ear and the membrane is relatively thin. Using ActivHearts™ heart rate sensing technology, we are picking up heart rate, blood flow, and even maximal oxygen uptake (VO2 Max) with accuracy comparable to that of a chest strap.”

“WBD101 was founded to provide human physiological sensing technology for sports and healthcare applications, we are very encouraged to see the appetite for road running growing at a fast pace that recorded races alone are touching 900 annually in India in a recent report from Hindustan Times. Our ActivHearts™ heart rate sensing technology is being used by many Tier 1 brands and we are excited that Helfis has brought this world-class technology into India” says Kow Ping, CEO of WBD101.

Enjoy your workout with Amazing Sound

Salveo’s extreme clarity, articulation, and tight, super bass powerful sound quality will prompt you to achieve fitness goals that exceed your expectations. Its ability to provide extensive voice and instrument of sounds in an accurate and stable way makes sure that you will experience sound like never before.

Keep Track of Your Fitness

Salveo works best in sync with the Helfis Salveo App and provides seamless synchronization of your heart rate, biometric data and performance with the App and be ensured that you’re always training in the right heart rate zone.

Fitness and Sports for Everyone

Salveo is your perfect fitness coach for aerobic exercises, such as running, cycling, jogging, and elliptical, and can even be used during your sports sessions such as weightlifting, power-runs, indoor cycling, tennis, and rowing.

Know your VO2 max value in 3 min

VO2 max is the most accurate measure of cardiovascular fitness. It quantifies the maximum rate of oxygen intake per unit of body mass and is a direct measure of your body’s ability to burn calories and generate the energy required for motion. Generally, it is something you measure in a clinic OR by running one mile.

But, with Helfis Salveo, you can do it accurately with a 3 min Alternate Knee Raise test.

For videos, images and more information about Helfis Salveo, download the Press Kit file here: Download Link