Hascall Steel Company Provides Clients with High-Quality Flat Rolled Steel Sheets

[GRANDVILLE, 04/12/2018] – In order to provide construction companies with high-quality materials, Hascall Steel Company offers them flat rolled steel sheets that are processed in a variety of ways to make them sturdier.

Different Types of Steel

Hascall Steel Company offers clients a variety of steel types to flat roll. Each type of steel is carefully selected and processed using very strict standards to give clients steel that matches their specifications.

For unexposed applications, Hascall Steel Company offers businesses their Hot Rolled (HR) and Hot Rolled, Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) steel. These types of metal are ideal for car frames, heavy truck parts, and other applications that don’t require exposure.

They also offer Cold Rolled (CR) steel, a pliable type of sheet metal that can easily be painted and plated. This type of steel is ideal for exposed applications such as deep draws, stamping, and other products that require a flexible metal surface.

Flat Rolled Steel Sheets

Flat rolled steel sheets are used in a variety of industries because of their great strength-to-weight ratio. Steel is rolled in an industrial process called flat rolling to turn it into sheets. These sheets are then cut and shaped into different sizes and thicknesses; extremely thin sheets are called leaf or foil, and thicker sheets are called plate.

Foil sheets are used in machine parts, brackets, and other miniscule machine pieces, while plate sheets can be used in a variety of ways such as scaffoldings, roofing, medical tables, and other such applications.

About Hascall Steel Company

Hascall Steel Company is a leading provider of steel products and steel solutions. For over 30 years, the company has provided businesses in Michigan and Tennessee high-quality flat rolled steel sheets and steel processing.

To learn more about their products and services, visit their website: http://www.hascallsteel.com/.