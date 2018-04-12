Global Image Recognition Market to reach a market size of $42.2 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Image Recognition Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Image Recognition Market is expected to attain a market size of $42.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
The Hardware market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The Scanning & Imaging market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16 % during the forecast period. The Image Search market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.5% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The On-Premise market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Deployment Mode in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 12.4 % during the forecast period.
The Code Recognition market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Technology in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 14.9 % during the forecast period. The Facial Recognition market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Pattern Recognition market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.6% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Image Recognition Market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles NEC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Catchoom, Google Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Honeywell International, Inc. and LTU Technologies.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-image-recognition-market/
Research Scope
Global Image Recognition Market By Component Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Professional
Implementation
Consulting & Training
Support & Maintenance
Managed
Global Image Recognition Market By Application
Security & Surveillance
Image Search
Marketing & Advertising
Others
Global Image Recognition Market By Vertical
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Retail & Consumer Goods
Telecom & IT
Government
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Global Image Recognition Market By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
Global Image Recognition Market By Technology
Code Recognition
Digital Image Processing
Facial Recognition
Object Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Others
Global Image Recognition Market By Geography
North America Image Recognition Market
US. Image Recognition Market
Canada Image Recognition Market
Mexico Image Recognition Market
Rest of North America Image Recognition Market
Europe Image Recognition Market
Germany Image Recognition Market
UK. Image Recognition Market
France Image Recognition Market
Russia Image Recognition Market
Spain Image Recognition Market
Italy Image Recognition Market
Rest of Europe Image Recognition Market
Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Market
China Image Recognition Market
Japan Image Recognition Market
India Image Recognition Market
South Korea Image Recognition Market
Singapore Image Recognition Market
Malaysia Image Recognition Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Market
LAMEA Image Recognition Market
Brazil Image Recognition Market
Argentina Image Recognition Market
UAE Image Recognition Market
Saudi Arabia Image Recognition Market
South Africa Image Recognition Market
Nigeria Image Recognition Market
Rest of LAMEA Image Recognition Market
Companies Profiled
NEC Corporation
IBM Corporation
Hitachi Ltd.
Catchoom
Google Inc.
Qualcomm Incorporated
Honeywell International, Inc.
LTU Technologies
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Image Recognition Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
Europe Image Recognition Market (2016-2022)
North America Image Recognition Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA Image Recognition Market (2016-2022)
Asia-pacific Image Recognition Market (2016-2022)