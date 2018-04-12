Global Fruit Pectin Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2022

Market Definition:

Pectin is a natural polysaccharide found in citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, berries and other fruits. It is used as a gelling, stabilizing and thickening agent in foods. Also, fruit pectin has potential application in healthcare, personal care, and cosmetic products. Additionally, fruit pectin helps in maintaining blood sugar levels by delaying glucose absorption in the body.



Market Scenario:

The global fruit pectin market is observing a remarkable growth owing to factors such as rising demand for processed and convenience foods, shifting preference towards functional foods among the health conscious consumers. Additionally, increasing demand for low-calorie and low-fat food products from consumers has uplifted the consumption of pectin from food manufacturers. Also, pectin is considered as an essential food preservative due to which the market is likely to surge considerably.

Furthermore, the growing demand for fruit pectin in pharmaceutical products owing to its film-forming and water-binding properties is likely to uplift the global fruit pectin market over the review period. However, availability of economical substitute to fruit pectin such as xanthan & guar, changing climatic conditions, and limited availability of raw material such as citrus peel may hamper the market growth over the review period. Nevertheless, all these factors are boosting the global fruit pectin market to grow at the CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fruit pectin market: CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (U.S.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Danone SA (Spain), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd. (China), Danisco A/S (U.S.), Pacific Pectin Inc. (U.S.), Silvateam S.p.a.(Italy)

Key Findings:

European region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.64%. However, among the Asia Pacific countries, China is projected to witness a substantial growth of 9.15% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Global fruit pectin manufacturers find massive opportunity in India owing to the huge demand of fruit pectin as an ingredient in foods and beverages industry.

Target Audience:

Global fruit pectin manufacturers

Foods & beverages industry

Cosmetics industry

Raw material suppliers

End users

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Region Analysis:

The global fruit pectin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, European region is dominating the market over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the review period. This is attributed to high consumption of fruit pectin in this region. However, among the Asia Pacific countries, China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.15% during the review period.

Segmentation

The global fruit pectin market has been segmented on the basis of type such as dry fruit pectin, and liquid fruit pectin. The dry fruit pectin segment is projected to account maximum market proportion and projected to grow at CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. The global fruit pectin market has been segment on the basis of application such as foods & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare, and others. Among all the applications, foods & beverages is estimated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

