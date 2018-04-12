Global Baby Diapers Market Is Driven by Rising Consumer Awareness About the Benefits of Baby Diapers

Global Baby Diapers Market is expected to reach $72 Billion by 2024 from $48 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2024. Asia Pacific and RoW are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and 5.8%, respectively, from 2016 to 2024.

The global baby diapers market is boosted by driving factors such as, growing per capital income, increasing consumer awareness, and rising number of employed women. Though, high cost of diapers may hamper the market growth. Low rate of degradation, and capable of releasing volatile organic compounds would provide growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global baby diapers market has been categorized into product type, baby weight, absorption level, and geography. Product includes cloth diaper (1-part diaper (one-piece diaper and snap-in diaper) and 2-part diaper (fitted diaper, prefold diaper and pocket diaper)), disposable diaper (1-part diaper and 2-part diaper), and other diapers (bio-degradable diaper, cloth swim diaper and cloth training pant). Disposable diaper accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by cloth diaper. Baby weight segment is further classified into 0-2 kg, 2-4 kg, 3-6 kg, 5-8 kg, 7-13 kg, 9-14 kg and over 14 kg. In terms of baby weight, 2-4 kg and 3-6 kg accounted for the majority of segment share in 2016. Furthermore, absorption level segment comprises low absorption and high absorption. High absorption dominated the absorption segment with largest market share whereas; low absorption is likely to attain fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2016 – 2024.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) are covered under the global baby diapers market by geography. Europe accounted the largest market share in 2016, owning to increasing demand for disposable and biodegradable diapers. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR from 2016 to 2024. The growth is attributed to growing infant population, increasing disposable income, and growth in number of employed women.

The key players operating in the market include Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Diapees and Wipees, Bumkins Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., Ontex International N.V, and American Baby Company, among others.

