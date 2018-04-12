Global Ammunition Market Is Boosted by Increasing Threats from Terrorist

Global Ammunition Market is expected to reach $25 Billion by 2024 from $15.6 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia Pacific and North America are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and 6.1%, respectively, during the forecast period.

The factors supporting growth of the market are growing investment by government on military ammunition and increasing threats from terrorist and cross-border disputes. Furthermore, rising demand for shooting as a sports activity and growing popularity for ammunition used for training the various armed forces fuels the growth of the market. However, lead-based ammunition used for hunting and shooting would pose danger to the environment and toxic to wildlife and reduction in spending on defense budget by few developed countries may restraint the growth of the market. Furthermore, non-lethal weapons, green bullets, and ammunition would provide opportunity for the market in the coming year.

Get Free Sample of This Report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/defense-aerospace/ammunition-market/sample-request

The global Ammunition market is categorized into type, caliber, application and geography. Type comprises tracer, full metal jacketed, armour piercing, incendiary, and others. Caliber includes medium caliber, small caliber, artillery ammunition, mortar ammunition, and shotgun shells. Additionally, application is segmented into military, law enforcement and commercial.

By type, full metal jacketed accounted for the major share with 47.5%, a common bullet type that is used for target shooting at ranges, shooter and hunter, followed by tracer with 14.7%, in 2016. By caliber segment, small caliber and artillery ammunition accounted for 28.3% and 26.3% respectively, in the year 2016. By applications, military accounted the half of share in the global ammunition market driven by ceasefire violations, cross border disputes, terrorist attacks, and among others, followed by law enforcement with 25.3% share in 2016.

Get Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/defense-aerospace/ammunition-market/toc

By geographically, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global Ammunition market, and is anticipated to continue this trend owing to growing presence of terrorism, increasing defense budget, and increased participation in sports activities. Europe accounts the largest share of the market with 30.78% followed by North America with 30.5%, in the year 2016.

The major key players operating in the market are General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Nammo AS, Maxam, Olin Corporation, Federal Premium Ammunition, Remington Arms Company, Inc., RUAG Holding A.G., Hornady Manufacturing Company, Inc., Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A., Remington Arms Company, Orbital ATK Inc., and among others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/defense-aerospace/ammunition-market

Scope of Ammunition Market

Type Segments

• Full Metal Jacketed

• Tracer

• Incendiary

• Armour Piercing

• Others

Caliber Segments

• Small Caliber

• Medium Caliber

• Mortar Ammunition

• Artillery Ammunition

• Shotgun Shells

Application Segments

• Military

• Law Enforcement

• Commercial

Geography Segments

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Others

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Others

• RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

About Variant Market Research

Variant Market Research offers syndicated and customized reports to fulfil clients’ objectives. We also provide customized data pack proposing market sizing in an Excel/PDF/PowerPoint or Word format as per the requirement of clients. We cover several industry domains, namely Semiconductor & Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Information and Communication Technology, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemicals, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Automation, Manufacturing, Construction, Energy & Power, Defense & Aerospace and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI). Our expertise is data triangulation, competitor benchmarking, parent market benchmarking, estimating market size and forecast of the market from 2016 to 2024.

For further information, visit https://www.variantmarketresearch.com

You can connect with us on LinkedIn here @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/variant-market-research

Contact Us:

John Dave,

Head – Sales

Variant Market Research

649 Mission St, 5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105, United States.

Tel: +1-415-680-2785

Fax: +1-415-680-2786

Email: john.dave@variantmarketresearch.com

Email: help@variantmarketresearch.com