Fossil Sport 54 Quartz FS5321 Men’s Watch: Cool and Affordably Accessible

Where it all began:

The Fossil Sport 54 Quartz FS5321 Men’s Watch stands as a witness to the fact Fossil breaking the practice and general mindset about inexpensive watches being just timekeeping tools. They started back in 1984, transforming this notion with unique combinations of styles and designs that spanned over the vintage and the classic eras of watch making. The brand opted especially for the vintage 1950s Americana design for some of their collections and the Sport 54 series was born.

Why buy the 54?

• The Fossil Sport 54 Quartz FS5321 Men’s Watch runs on a simple, Japanese-make quartz movement. It’s accurate, reliable and doesn’t give in to abrupt shocks and blows.

• It is way more inexpensive than fashion watches that look sporty but not sturdy enough to be used for the real purpose.

• The Fossil Sport 54 Quartz FS5321 Men’s Watch is more comfortable to wear; thanks to its perforated leather strap that allows free flow of air to the skin, thus preventing sweat build-up and skin rashes.

• Requires little to zero maintenance.

• Overall, it is built sturdier than most other vintage-styled sports watches.

A glide in the blue

The Fossil Sport 54 Quartz FS5321 Men’s Watch is a one-of-a-kind watch that mixes creative spirit with a sporty sense of dressing. Built fit for use in just any kind of sporting activity (not the very extreme types, though) that brightens up your weekends and vacation schedules, the Fossil Sport 54 Quartz FS5321 Men’s Watch draws its details particularly from the racing sports; its streamlined design stands as an evidence to the claim. The easy readability comes as a part of the sporty package while the smooth, rich leather strap offsets the blue-accented bezel and dial, reminding of the racecar gauges from the 1950s. The two-tone, unidirectional, rotating aluminum bezel is hardy, stylish and attractive, creating an awesome personality for the watch and also its wearer. You can make or break the existing fashion rules with aid from the Fossil Watch Mens and set the most coveting trends and cutting edge statement in everyday fashion.

The metallic, royal blue bezel imparts a distinctively sporty look to the Fossil Sport 54 Quartz FS5321 Men’s Watch, the luminous hours-, minutes- and seconds-hands as well as the indices too are accented with the same color. Against the background of the black dial, they come out vivid and prominent, making the watch both sleek and symmetrical.

Rounding up

During the times when cheap, fragile yet attractive watches are aplenty, the Fossil Grant Sport Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch comes as a safe alternative to keep you from major dissatisfaction and heartbreaks. Ideal both as a day- and night-time wear, the Fossil Sport 54 Quartz FS5321 Men’s Watch is your insurance against spending big money for an apparently simple yet worthless piece.