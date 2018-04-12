Exciting New Outdoor Brand Launch New Website Resource For All Outdoor Activities

Kempoo is an exciting new outdoor brand with a new site, focusing on everything outdoor related. The Kempoo site is packed full of material for those who want to live an active lifestyle. All kinds of subject matter and material is covered on the site, with a main focus on RVs and camping. If you have a question about camping, Kempoo is the site you need to visit to get your answer. The site was created by an outdoor enthusiast with years of experience in RVs and camping.

Kempoo is a site that aims to provide genuine value to audience members. The site does not do the following:

– Sell gear

– Have ads

– Ask for donations

– Offer subscriptions

– Accept money from gear companies

You can guarantee that Kempoo is only going to give you genuine information based on fact, and not because they are being paid.

Just some of the RV related resources you can expect to find on the Kempoo site are as follows:

– Which type of RV insurance should you get?

– Mistakes new RVers make

– RV kitchen essentials

– Things you should know before deciding to RV full time

– RV maintenance, what you need to know

– Why internet access is an important investment for your RV

– The best RV covers in 2018

– Benefits of using solar power in your RV

– Rving on a budget

– And more!

Who Created Kempoo?

Mike Napier is the founder of Kempoo.com. Mike is an outdoor enthusiast who has been on several excursions along the coasts, and has visited 31 of the 50 United States. He left the University of Virginia in 1998 with a Liberal Arts degree and got a job in finance, but realized the office setting was not for him. Mike has since taken up jobs in the form of a river guide, forest conservationist, and other roles that incorporate his passion for the outdoors.

Having purchases his first RV in 2006, he took a few weeks to go on a cross country trip. Camping and active living is Mike’s number one priority, and he wants to help those who feel the same by creating Kempoo. There isn’t a question that Mike is unfamiliar with, and many questions you could probably think of are listed on the site.

Reach out to Mike using the Kempoo site if you have a question you would like to know the answer to but can’t find. You can also use the information below.

Contact:

Mike Napier

Company: Kempoo

Address: 3553 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909

Phone: 19165135664

Email: info@kempoo.com

Website: https://kempoo.com