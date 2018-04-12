Emulsion Polymers Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Emulsion Polymers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Emulsion Polymers Market by monomers (styrene and butadiene) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Emulsion Polymers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Emulsion Polymers Market.

Geographic Coverage:

Emulsion polymers market is fragmented and geographically it is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and Rest of the world amongst which APAC followed by North America is the largest market. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the U.K., France and Italy dominated demand for emulsion polymers in recent past. However, Eastern Europe and Russia markets are expected to grow in next few years. Due to rise in industrialization Middle East and Africa regions are projected as one of the most lucrative emulsion polymer markets in near future.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in reports include global emulsion polymers market are Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Batf Industry Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., DIC Corporation, Trinsea S.A., Nuplex Industry, Wacker Chemie AG

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global Emulsion Polymers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Emulsion Polymers market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Emulsion Polymers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Emulsion Polymers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2.Executive summary

3.Global Emulsion Polymers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key Investment Market analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the emulsion polymers market, 2017– 2023

4.Global Emulsion Polymers Market Analysis, by Product Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

4.1. Vinyl Acetate Polymers

4.2. Acrylics

4.3. Styrene-butadiene Latex Polymers

4.4. Polyurethane

4.5. Others (silicone, hybrid epoxy, etc.)

5.Emulsion Polymers Market Analysis, by End-Users Type (USD million) 2017– 2023

5.1. Paints & coatings

5.2. Paper & paperboard

5.3. Adhesives

5.4. Textiles & non-woven

5.5. Others (leather, etc.)

6.Global Emulsion Polymers Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017– 2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Emulsion Polymers Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.1.2. North America Emulsion Polymers Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.1.3 North America Emulsion Polymers Market by Country (USD million)

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Emulsion Polymers Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.2.2. Europe Emulsion Polymers Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.2.3 Europe Emulsion Polymers Market by Country (USD million)

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific Emulsion Polymers Market by product Type (USD million)

6.3.2. Asia Pacific Emulsion Polymers Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.3.3 Asia Pacific Emulsion Polymers Market by Country (USD million)

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Latin America Emulsion Polymers Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.4.2. Latin America Emulsion Polymers Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.4.3 Latin America Emulsion Polymers Market by Country (USD million)

6.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.5.1. RoW Emulsion Polymers Marketby Product Type (USD million)

6.5.2. RoW Emulsion Polymers Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.5.3 RoW Emulsion Polymers Market by Sub-region (USD million)

7.Company profiles

7.1. Celanese Corporation

7.2. Arkema S.A.

7.3. BASF SE

7.4. Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

7.5. Batf Industry Co. Ltd.

7.6. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7.7. DIC Corporation

7.8. Trinsea S.A.

7.9. Nuplex Industry

7.10. Wacker Chemie AG

