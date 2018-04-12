Emission Control Catalyst Market 2018-2023 Industry Key Players: BASF SE Johnson Matthey , Solvay, Umicore SA Corning Incorporated, Clariant,aerinox-inc ,DCL International Inc ,Cataler Corporation

Global Emission Control Catalyst Market 2018 Industry research report is competition by top Manufacturers/Players, with sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each Manufacturer/Player

Segmentation

The global emission control catalyst market is categorized on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others. On the basis of application, emission control catalyst market is classified into transportation, industrial, and others. On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key industry participants operating in the global emission control catalyst market are BASF SE (Germany), Johnson Matthey (U.K.), Solvay (Belgium), Umicore SA (Belgium), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Clariant (Switzerland), aerinox-inc (U.S.), CORMETECH, INC. (U.S.), Cataler Corporation (Japan), DCL International Inc (U.S.), and others.

Regional Analysis

Europe is estimated to be the largest emission control catalyst market followed by North America and Asia Pacific on account of increasing demand from automotive and industrial sector. Germany and UK are predicted to capture the largest regional market share on account of tremendous demand from prominent automobile manufacturers. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR on account of tightening vehicle emission standard specifically in India, China, and Japan. North America emission control catalyst market is estimated to witness a substantial growth since the U.S, and Canada are the major contributors due to huge demand from power, cement, chemicals, and metal sector. The Middle Eastern and African countries are estimated to see significant regional market growth on account of rising foreign investments and shifting the manufacturing base to these region.

North America emission control catalyst market is categorized into U.S and Canada. The U.S and Canada have accounted for the largest market share and are predicted to grow with moderate CAGR on account of consistent growth across the metal, fertilizer, chemicals, and power sector. Moreover, the presence of key market players and their efforts to enhance new technologies to reduce emissions is predicted to fuel the U.S. emission control catalyst market over the assessment period. In Latin America, Brazil is one of the major developing economies which has been observing growth in its mining and oil & gas exploration activates. With the above-mentioned reason, Brazil emission control catalyst market is predicted to grow tremendously with a healthy CAGR in the upcoming years.

In Asia Pacific, the market is predicted to grow with the significant CAGR due to strong manufacturing base for automobile and expanding various end use industries. Rising automotive fleet due to rise in vehicle ownership in emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea is resulting in massive increase in automobile emission, which in turn, has increased the demand for vehicle emission control catalyst

