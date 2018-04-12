Digital Signage Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Digital Signage Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Digital Signage Market by Product (Kiosks, Menu Boards, Billboards, Sign Boards), by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Institutional) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Digital Signage Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Digital Signage Market.

The report identified that global digital signage is driven by factors such as high cost-effectiveness of digital signage and being environment-friendly, rising infrastructure in emerging countries, and,enhancing technological innovations in display technologies. While the restraining factors include increasing trend of online/broadcast advertisement, and lack of standards for interoperability between devices. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing interactivity capabilities of the digital signage systems,and increasing demand for cloud-based software along with dynamic content creation.

Digital signage market also known as dynamic signage is a specialized form of silver casting in which multimedia content or videos are displayed in public places for advertising or informational purposes. Digital signage uses technologies for displaying contents such as streaming media, digital images, information and videos. Digital signage is specifically used for out-of-home advertising where messages and videos are displayed with the objective of delivering target messages to specific consumers, at specific locations and time. Digital signage can be found in transportation systems, public places, and corporate buildings. The application of digital signage is largely found in the healthcare and veterinary, retail, banking, automotive and hospitality sectors among others. Digital signage can be used in various applications including sales kiosks, multi-screen ribbons, emergency messaging and interactive touch screens. Digital signage also finds applications in cloud-based apps and provides benefits ranging from reduction of on-premises infrastructure expenses to security of these cloud-based apps.

Segments Covered

The report on global digital signage market covers segments such as product and application. The global digital signage market can be segmented into commercial, infrastructural, institutional and industrial by application. Furthermore, the market can be bifurcated, by products into kiosks, menu boards, billboards, sign boards, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global digital signage market such as, Au Optronics Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., ScalaInc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, NEC Display Solutions Ltd, and Omnivex Corporation.

