Chase your perfect with PUMA En Pointe

– Borrowing cues from the world of dance and martial arts, the stylish Spring Summer ’18 women’s collection is set to take the season by storm-

April 2018, Bangalore: Come Spring Summer ‘18, Global sportswear brand PUMA debuts an all new collection, En Pointe, choreographed for confident women who lead the hustler life. Drawing inspiration from ballet and martial arts, the En Pointe Collection considers the female form in its most commanding, dynamic state. The lineup includes both performance and athleisure gear, flawlessly fusing fitness staples with ballet elegance to make the style game on point whether during an intense workout session or a casual outing.

Introduced internationally by PUMA global brand ambassador Selena Gomez, and an extension of PUMA’s #DoYou, the campaign is scripted for fearless, powerful women who chase their own brand of perfection to be #EnPointe. Along with the collection, PUMA has launched a compelling video that features a day in the lives of PUMA Brand Ambassador Disha Patani and TV presenter and actress Bani J. The two women steer through challenges and curveballs thrown at them with sheer determination to pick themselves up and achieve their goals. The campaign encourages women to keep their heads up and game strong to stay true to their cause. PUMA also celebrates women who are continuously chasing their own version of perfection to are always striving to be En Pointe.

The En Pointe collection features bold, technologically advanced performance products infused with style that allows a woman to express her personality while moving through the world. A mélange of fashion and functionality, the latest line comprises sneakers, apparel and accessories. True to the season, summer vibes are in full swing with hues mainly in soft pastels adding the very popular, season favourite millennial pink to the mix along with a few olives and blacks.The silhouettes are athletic yet feminine, with a delicate play of satin, breathable mesh with cool metallic and shimmer detailing that stand out and make a statement.

Products boast of lightweight construction, dynamic flexibility and multi-directional movement, mesh panels and signature midfoot straps and cuffs to provide that extra comfort. Structure is created through pleating, rib textures, and buoyant fabrics while shine and sporty trims emphasize motion. The dryCell technology used in most products makes themhighly functional to keep sweat at bay, allowing your look to quickly transition from gymtastic to street style chic.

For those looking to make a statement while training, the collection introduces a whole bunch of fierce kicks – the high rise and low Phenom Satin that, inspired by the flawless techniques and movements of dance, inculcates a sock-like upper and a dynamic flex groove to create movement while the IGNITE foam and a EVA midsole creates a smooth ride to power through the day with style and grace; The sleek Muse is inspired by the elegance and grace of the New York City Ballet dancers, with a smooth, satin-like upper, a slip-on construction and an elastic, foot-hugging midsole strapping, the Fierce EP women’s training shoe are a perfect amalgamation of performance ready technology with trend right silhouettes and details.

Then there are training specific apparel and accessories that make a smooth transition from the gym to the streets like the En Pointe tights with stylish mesh panels and straps at the ankles for additional support, En Pointe crops made with the support of a low impact bra perfect, the En Point Bra that offers a full range of motion, adjustable shoulder straps provide bounce control and plush elastic band for comfort, the dance-inspired En Pointe Bodysuit, a bold curve-hugging, strappy back with a metallic PUMA Wordmark at front, and the En Pointe Training Gloves a gym buddy for strength training.

The athleisure line is mix of athletic vibes synchronized with marked feminine accents. The Muse Echo is an all-new progressive sneaker that takes design cues from the world of martial arts and ballet fusing pleated geometric shapes with feminine and lightweight materials. The apparel line has created unique silhouettes like the En Pointe knee-length jacket that features a three panel hood and an adjustable waist; the knee-length, hooded jumpsuit that features cut outs on the shoulders and a synched waist, a graceful layered mesh skirt, hooded sweatshirts, wide leg pants and bandana caps inspired by the New York City Ballet.

Check out puma.com and PUMA stores nationwide to get yourself #EnPointe today!

