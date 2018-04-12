Blood Group Typing Market Analysis Reports (2017 To 2022)

The global Blood Group Typing market is anticipated to grow at 9.80% CAGR from 2017 to 2022 and it is estimated that the global market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3.43 billion by 2022.

Classification of blood on the basis of absence and presence of antibodies or inherited antigenic substances on the surface of red blood cells is termed as blood group typing. These antigens may be proteins, carbohydrates, glycoproteins, or glycolipids, depending on the blood group system. Some of these antigens are present on the surface of other types of cells of various tissues. Several of these red blood cell surface antigens can stem from one allele and collectively form a blood group system.

The global market for molecular blood grouping is increasing significantly. The market has a lot of potential due to a growth in the demand for blood transfusion. For the purpose of transfusion, donor blood compatibility with recipient patient is highly important. Therefore, before transfusion of blood, in order to check compatibility, blood samples are cross-matched with each other. Transfusion of blood is usually safe; however, alloimmunization can create a complication in the recipient. The alloimmunization can be dreadful in patients’ suffering from diseases like sickle cell anemia. The molecular blood group typing is used to determine the presence of antigens in the red blood cells through testing. In general, A, B, and D (Rh) antigens are tested as part of standard procedure, followed by determination of other antigens if required. Reverse grouping confirms ABO blood group typing by detecting expected iso-agglutinins. The varying use of blood typing and grouping test in research activities and transfusion procedures has upsurge the molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease nucleic acid testing market. Factors such as the increased government interventions and growing demand have increased the market for molecular blood typing, grouping, and infectious disease NAT. However, restraining factors like administrative and logistical challenges, slow turnaround, high cost, the requirement of high-end equipment and inadequate information systems for handling the results. Owing to these facts, the market observes a rise in the demand for molecular typing tests. The adoption of molecular testing in blood transfusion procedures has mitigated the challenges faced to a significant extent.

The global Blood Group Typing Market is segmented on the basis of Technique, Product, Test Type, and End User. On the basis of Product, the market is segmented into Consumable, Instrument, and Service. Consumables segment is further segmented into anti-human globulin reagents, red blood cells reagents, antisera reagents, and blood bank saline. Consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The sudden rise in blood donation rates is another key factor driving the growth of this segment. On the basis of Test Type, the market is segmented into prestige ABO, Antigen, Antibody Screening, Cross Matching, and HLA. The antibody screening segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in this market segment in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and growing demand for the early diagnosis of diseases. On the basis of Technique, the market is segmented into Assay, PCR, Microarray, and Massively Parallel Sequencing. The PCR-based and microarray techniques segment accounted for the largest share of this market segment and is further expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities focused on understanding the molecular basis of blood and antibody-antigen interactions. On the basis of End User, the market is segmented into Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks, Hospitals, and Other End Users. The hospitals end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to an increase in the awareness among people regarding blood donations and its importance, rising number of blood donations, and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments.

On the basis of geography, the Blood Group Typing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America occupies the largest market share followed by Europe. The United States has been the major market across the world. Factors such as advanced technology, research, and development activities have boosted the North America market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising population, and an increase in disposable income. Furthermore, due to these factors, the Asian market is observing a high number of new entrants compared to those in developed regions.

The market is dominated by companies like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols, S.A., Immucor Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Quotient, Ltd., Novacyt Group, BAG Healthcare GmbH, Rapid Labs, Day medical SA, DIAGAST, and AXO Science.

