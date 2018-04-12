Bioinformatics Market Industry Review, Outlook, Growth and Demand in Future

Bioinformatics is a discipline that deals with the retrieval, storage, processing, management and analysis of organic information through computational techniques. Bioinformatics plays an important role in drug innovation and improvement. The involvement of bioinformatics in storing, retrieving, analyzing and forming biological information helps in efficiently managing enormous database associated with drug innovation and development.

The global bioinformatics market can be broadly segmented on the basis of applications, products and services, sectors and geographies. On the basis of products & services the bioinformatics market can be broadly bifurcated into bioinformatics platforms, bioinformatics knowledge management tools and bioinformatics services. The bioinformatics knowledge management tools segment can be further divided into specialized tools and generalized tools. The bioinformatics platforms are further sub-divided into sequence alignment platforms, sequence analysis platforms, structural & functional analysis platforms and sequence manipulation platforms. The bioinformatics services segment is again segmented into database & management, sequencing services and data analysis.

North America dominated the global bioinformatics market in 2013, by holding approximately 42% of the market share. The availability of encouraging government support in terms of funding and large number of research initiatives carried out in the region are some of the factors responsible for worldwide dominance of the region. The Asia-Pacific bioinformatics market is projected to be the fastest growing regional market in the forecast period. High availability of trained labors in countries such as, China and India with low labor costs has inspired manufacturers to stick upon contract research outsourcing strategies for limiting costs, which has enormously contributed to the growth of Asia-Pacific bioinformatics market.

Some of the key competitors within the global bioinformatics market include Tripos, LP, Affymetrix, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Helicos Biosciences Corporation, IBM Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Rosetta Inpharmatics LLC, Celera and others.