Biodegradable Polymers Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Biodegradable Polymers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Biodegradable Polymers Market by type (hydrolysable backbone, polymers with carbon and natural polymers), application (pharmaceutical, packaging, agricultural, bio medical) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Biodegradable Polymers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Biodegradable Polymers Market.

Market Insights

The global biodegradable Polymers market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 20.0% and 20.5% during 2017-2023. Growing consumer demand towards eco-friendly packaging and changing consumer focus towards healthier living which results in increasing demand for natural, sustainable and green products is the prime factor driving the global biodegradable polymers market. Moreover, intensity in the prices of crude oil which is raw material for the production of petroleum based polymer also helps in driving the demand of biodegradable polymers globally over the traditional petroleum polymers. Furthermore, increasing demand for biodegradable polymers from the application such as biomedical, agriculture and packaging are also anticipated to drive the global biodegradable polymers market over the forecast period. However, fewer biodegradable applications to replace synthetic based plastic materials and high manufacturing cost are the key restraining factors hampering the growth of biodegradable market across the globe. Nevertheless, growing initiatives by government to promote renewable & sustainable polymers, green products and regulations forcing key vendors for manufacturing biodegradable polymers as well as economical raw material prices required for the production of biodegradable polymers will bring more opportunities to the global biodegradable polymers market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the biodegradable polymers market by type, by application and by region. Market segmentation based on type includes polymer with hydrolyzable backbone, polymers with carbon and natural polymers. Moreover, polymer with hydrolyzable backbone type segment is further classified into polyglycolic acid (PGA), polycaprolactone (PCL), polyamides, polyurethanes and others. The polymers with carbon backbone type segment is further classified into polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and natural polymers type segment are further classified into amylopectin, starch, amylase, chitin & chitosan and others. However, the global biodegradable polymers market based on application is segmented into pharmaceutical, packaging, agricultural, bio medical and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Europe is accounted for the largest market share in biodegradable polymers market and is anticipated to grow at a highest CGAR rate over the forecast period due to market maturation and greater consumer awareness regarding usage of renewable polymers in European region. Moreover, manufacturing advancements and growing initiatives of government towards manufacturing of biodegradable polymers in countries like Netherlands and Germany will further drive the European biodegradable polymers market over the forecast period. Following the Europe, North America is accounted as the second largest market for the biodegradable polymer market and is likely to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to rising consumer awareness regarding green products, government regulations forcing manufacturers to shift towards renewable & substantial polymers and increasing crude oil prices. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to presence of large market for biodegradable polymers such as China, India and Japan. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and increasing end user applications results in growing demand for biodegradable polymers market especially in emerging markets such as China, India, Taiwan and South Korea.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Cereplast, BASF, Cortec Group, FP International, Mitsui Chemicals, BIOTEC GmbH & Co., Arkema, Novamont, Evonik Industries, DuPont, Meredian Holdings Group, Metabolix, Ecospan and Toray & Industries.

