5 Latest Technology in Solar Power Generation to Watch Out in 2018!

Solar panels are now covering an increasing number of rooftops, but despite their established name as an excellent alternative source of electricity, the pieces of silicon technology remain expensive, high in maintenance and bulky.

Further, significant limitations also prevent these traditional photovoltaic from consuming more than a portion of the energy from sunlight. It is a red alarm since people purchase solar panels in the first place to reduce electrical expenses while maximizing the solar energy they can generate.

Fortunately, there are developments in solar power technology that hopes to provide more efficiency to resolve the issues regarding solar power production. Check them out below!

Monocrystalline Over Polycrystalline

There is an ongoing discussion regarding the superior photovoltaic cell technology between polycrystalline and monocrystalline silicon cells.

Monocrystalline cells are from a single crystal bar which is more efficient, but its production is more expensive, which leads the way for polycrystalline technology to be the preferred type of cell used, especially during the last five years.

However, Polycrystalline cells or multi-crystalline cells comes from a multifaceted crystalline element which is cheaper to manufacture but provides somewhat lower efficiency. Still, both are widely produced and are much reliable, but Monocrystalline cells are considered the preferred technology.

The Busbars

The busbars are another latest form of solar technology. These are the thin ribbons or wires which is operating each cell and carrying the electrons using the solar module. Some manufacturers like LG energy have moved another step further and produced wire modules using up to 12 super thin, round busbars.

