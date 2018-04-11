Westchester Subaru Presents Donation Check To ECAD In Honor Of 2017 Share The Love Event

Our Subaru experts are at your service to share their knowledge of specifications, features, and state-of-the-art Subaru technologies, as well as helping you compare different models, and test drive the vehicle that’s just right for you.

New York, NY – Westchester Subaru announced its participation in the 2017

Subaru Share the Love® event and selected ECAD – Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities – as their hometown charity to be added to the list of organizations that customers could select to receive a Share the Love donation. Westchester Subaru will be presenting a donation check to ECAD in honor of the Share the Love event. The ceremony will begin at 2pm on April 11th at the Westchester Subaru Showroom. The community is invited to celebrate ECAD.

The Share the Love event ran from November 16, 2017 to January 2, 2018 and allowed Subaru retailers the opportunity to select charities operating in their community to be included in a list of organizations that new owners could select from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA). For a second year in a row, there was no cap on the total donation from SOA to its Share the Love charitable partners. The tenth-annual Share the Love program included the following four national charities:

• ASPCA®

• Make-A-Wish®

• Meals On Wheels America®

• National Park Foundation

In addition to the national charities that are participating, ECAD – Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities – was included as a hometown charity to receive donations at the end of the program.

