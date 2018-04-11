VortexBandra presents IPL LIVE screening experience ~RAINING OFFERS FOR A SIZZLING SUMMER OF CRICKET~

Fellas! It’s that time of the year again. Brace yourself for cricket’s Indian Premier League, the best thing since sliced bread is back again. We are all set for some hot cricket action, chilled beer & that feeling when your favourite team wins!

VortexBandra presents IPL LIVE screening experience as never before with India’s first 3D Projection mapping screen in the lounge section as well as a giant screen at @alfresco, our rooftop nestled on top with a breadth taking city view!

What’s different? It’s raining offers for a sizzling summer of cricket!

• Rupees 900- KF BEER 3 PINTS, FRENCH FRIES, 1 MOCKTAIL AND CHICKEN/PANEER CHILLY

• Rupees 1200- KF ULTRA 3 PINTS, NACHOS, CHICKEN/PANEER TIKKA

• Rupees 3000- SMIRN OFF/ BLENDERS PRIDE BOTTLE, FRIES AND VEG PIZZA

• BUCKET OF BEER AT 496 (14 PINTS OF KINGFISHER ULTRA)

• BUCKET OF BEER AT 396 (4 PINTS OF KINGFISHER PREMIUM)

• IPL KHAMBA OFFER

o BLENDERS PRIDE @ 2500

o TECHERS HIGHLANDCREAM @ 4500 Rupees

• IPL SHEESHA COMBO 2 Sheesha @ 1500 Rupees

• FULTOO GROUP PACKAGES @ 1800 Rupees – SMIRNOFF/BLENDERS PRIDE, KF PINTS, VEG PIZZA, CORN CHEESE BALLS, CHILLI CHICKEN, VEG BIRYANI/ CHICKEN BIRYANI

• FLAVOURED SHOTTS BOTTEL @ 2500 Rupees (TAXES APPLICABLE)

Anything can happen in Love, War & IPL. 😉 You ready?