The Mahoney Family Dentistry’s High-Quality Dentures Provide a Viable Solution to Tooth Loss

The dental office in South Bend, Indiana identifies which patients will need partial or complete dentures to restore their healthy, beautiful smiles.

[SOUTH BEND, 4/11/2018] – The Mahoney Family Dentistry helps patients replace their missing teeth with a set of high-quality dentures. The dental practice in South Bend believes that dentures will not only help patients speak, chew, and perform other dental functions better, but the teeth replacement option will also improve their smiles and prevent remaining teeth from moving.

Complete vs. Partial Dentures

The Mahoney Family Dentistry shares that dentures provide a cost-effective option for replacing multiple missing teeth. The dental practice assures patients that the dental appliance will appear as natural as possible and blend in with the remaining teeth.

The practice clarifies that some patients will qualify for complete dentures while others may need only a partial set.

• Complete Dentures

Patients with complete tooth loss will require complete dentures. It is a removable dental prosthetic device that can replace a full arch of missing teeth, from the upper arch or the lower arch. But it can also replace the top and bottom arches.

• Partial Dentures

Patients who have a few good teeth left will require partial dentures as the dental appliance hooks onto the patient’s remaining teeth. The appliance will fill in the gaps that the missing teeth created, which prevents misalignment and maintains the shape of the patient’s jaw.

The Procedure

The Mahoney Family Dentistry explains that getting dentures may take several appointments within a few weeks. It is essential for a patient’s gums to heal from the teeth extraction before the dentist can measure the appliance.

Once the dentist determines the appropriate dentures for the patient, another appointment will be required to take measurements and form an accurate mold of the area.

A follow-up appointment is also necessary for a “try-in” to ensure that the shape, color, and fit of the appliance are exact. On the final step, the dentist will work on final adjustments of the completed dentures to make sure a natural, comfortable fit.

About the Mahoney Family Dentistry

Dr. Terry Mahoney established the Mahoney Family Dentistry to provide quality dental services that patients deserve. The dental practice does not only focus on enhancing people’s smiles but also their overall health. The Mahoney Family Dentistry consists of highly trained and skilled clinicians who give patients exceptional service and personalized care.

