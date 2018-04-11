The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. Offers Legal Services for High-Conflict Divorces

Married couples with high net worth or multiple assets can turn to The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. to provide legal services for high-conflict, complex divorces.

[HAUPPAUGE, 04/12/2018] – The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. offers clients in Long Island legal assistance for high-conflict divorce cases whose complex divorce proceedings are taking more time due to the nature of the divorce or the assets to be divided.

High-Conflict Divorce

Married couples with no assets or children and are planning to divorce amicably may settle the divorce without an attorney. When couples have either or both, having a divorce attorney protects them from losing their legal rights.

However, high-conflict divorces occur when a divorcing couple has valuable assets, a history of domestic abuse and violence, and child custody to consider. Often, this kind of divorce leads to high tensions in the courtroom, as parties may not be able to find a compromise. This not only results in a problem for the married couple but also for their children, who are greatly affected by the divorce.

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. assists clients through high-conflict divorces, protects their legal rights in court, and provides experienced and aggressive representation to achieve their desired results.

Asset and Financial Representation

In terms of high net worth and multiple assets, The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. protects its clients’ rights to their property. The firm helps spouses with high net worth protect their personal assets, income, businesses, investments, and other financial concerns such as debts.

It will also protect its clients’ retirement accounts such as their 401(k) plans, pensions, and other retirement benefits which are considered marital property. The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. will help settle these issues and protect its clients’ money during the divorce.

About The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C.

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. is a law practice in Long Island, New York specializing in divorce, family law, and divorce mediation. Led by Attorney Ian S. Mednick, The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. has over 10 years of experience in legal practice.

