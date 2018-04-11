The Center for Legal Studies Prepares College-Bound Students for the ACT, SAT, and LSAT

The Center for Legal Studies helps students achieve high admission test scores that will get them into college and law school. It offers affordable review courses that students may access online.

[EVERGREEN, 04/11/2018] – The Center for Legal Studies helps young students prepare for their college admissions tests by offering SAT and ACT review courses. It also offers LSAT review sessions for college students and adults who plan on entering law school. Through these courses, The Center for Legal Studies aims to increase students’ chances of getting into their preferred universities and law schools.

Helping Improve Exam Results

A study by the College Board revealed that the SAT scores of students who took review classes were higher than the scores of those who did not. The data shows they had an average gain of 115 points from practice tests to actual SAT scores while their counterparts only had an average gain of 60 points.

The study didn’t specify the factors for the higher scores, but it’s easy to see why. Students learn test answering techniques, time management, and stress coping mechanisms in review classes. The Center for Legal Studies, for one, uses tests from previous years as practice tests to prepare test-takers for the exams. Together with the learning methods taught over the course of the review, students have an edge over those who opt out of the opportunity.

For LSAT Repeat Takers

A report by the Law School Administration Council also highlights the benefit of experiencing testing environments before the actual exam. The results show that LSAT repeat test takers gained 2.8 points more on average on their second attempt. Furthermore, 66 percent of re-takers got a higher score.

The findings prove that academic and non-academic preparations help students get high scores on standardized tests. The Center for Legal Studies facilitates these preparations for students who enroll in its SAT, ACT, and LSAT review courses.

Affordable Review Courses

The Center for Legal Studies provides these online courses for students’ convenience. In line with the company’s goal to provide affordable legal education, it offers a two-in-one course for students taking both the SAT and ACT. Its LSAT course, meanwhile, goes beyond test preparation and teaches students survival techniques for law school.

About The Center for Legal Studies

The Center for Legal Studies provides affordable and accessible legal studies courses to students across the country. It helps individuals in the medical, human resources, and engineering fields who want to explore new careers without having to change industries. It also offers certificate courses for aspiring paralegals and legal secretaries.

Visit https://www.legalstudies.com/ to see the complete list of courses.