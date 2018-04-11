Sliding Door Hardware Market 2018 | Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast to 2022

This report studies the Sliding Door Hardware market, sliding door is a type of door which opens horizontally by sliding, usually parallel to a wall. Sliding door hardware need to be easy to install and is offered in a variety of materials and finishes to complement the most exacting architectural specifications and decors.

Scope of the Report:

Global door Hardware marketing research Report 2018 provides a novel tool for evaluating the Market, highlight opportunities, and supporting strategic and plan of action decision-making. This report acknowledges that during this rapidly-evolving and competitive surroundings, up-to-date promoting info is crucial to watch performance and create vital choices for growth and profit. It provides info on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the dynamic structure of the door Hardware.

For Market door Hardware analysis, the report covers upstream raw materials, equipment, downstream consumer survey, promoting channels, Market development trend and proposals, that additional specifically embody valuable info on Panel door Hardware key applications and consumption, key regions and consumption, key world distributors , major raw materials suppliers and get in touch with info, major producing instrumentation suppliers and get in touch with info, major suppliers and get in touch with info, key shoppers and get in touch with info, and provide door Hardware analysis.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

• Global (North America, Europe, Asia etc.)

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Key Companies

• Hafele

• ASSA ABLOY

• Richards-Wilcox

• Marvin Windows & Doors

• ABP Beyerle GmbH

• SAVIO

• L.E. Johnson Products Inc

• HAUTAU GmbH

• Masco Corporation

Market by Type

• Wood Sliding Door Hardware

• Glass Sliding Door Hardware

• Aluminum/Metal Sliding Door Hardware

• PVC Sliding Door Hardware

Market by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

